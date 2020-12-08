Porch pirates target holiday packages

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —With the holidays in full swing, local law enforcement is urging you to keep an eye on your packages.
With a large amount of shopping taking place online this year, residents need to be aware of porch pirates.
Police say a rise in deliveries, means a rise in thefts.
When it comes to items being delivered to your home, there are some simple steps you can take, to be safe.
“It’s just, not making a criminal aware that there’s an opportunity, to have a crime occur, you have to have an opportunity for the criminal to think they can get away with it,” says Mike Moran, with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Moran strongly urges people to invest in a video security system.
Police say having the items delivered to an alternate address, like your work, is also a good idea.
If you have a neighbor you trust, ask them to hold it for you, until you return home.
