Positive Coaching Alliance to host free coaching seminar

Medford, Ore.– The Positive Coaching Alliance will host a free seminar Monday in hopes to teach coaches the best ways to lead their athletes.
The seminar is catered toward current and aspiring coaches, although parents of athletes are also welcome.
Executive Coaching Director Kevin Primerano, who’s in charge of the program, says it’s important that coaches are not only bettering the athletes in their sport, but teaching them life lessons.
“As long as we take the right attitude, as long as we take the right approach. regardless of what the outcome of the game is, the kids are going to enjoy themselves.”
Primerano added that they are not trying to preach that “everyone wins,” but rather teach coaches the best ways to keep their athletes competitive, while also keeping their spirits high.
The seminar will be held this Monday April 9 at 6 p.m. at the Santo Center in Medford. Dinner will be provided by Chipotle.
Registration for the event is required. The deadline to register is Friday April 6 at 12 p.m.
For registration details, click here.