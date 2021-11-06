Possible Christmas tree shortage due to drought

MEDFORD, Ore. – Christmas is just around the corner, but residents may want to think about getting their tree earlier this year.

One Medford farmer told NBC5 News he’s lost 4,500 Christmas trees this year alone. That’s because of record heat and this year’s historic drought.

Larry Ryerson operates U-Cut Tree Farm. He said his goal is to sell 1,000 trees this season but admits he’ll be lucky if he gets that. He told NBC5 News many of this year’s trees saw little growth.

“There’s going to be a shortage of trees this year. Some of those trees aren’t going to sell because it’s got burnt needles. We’ll see how it goes. They say that the price is going to be sky high this year. We’re trying to keep our prices about the same,” said Ryerson.

Ryerson said he’s not the only farmer that’s struggling, it’s something that’s happening statewide. He’s hoping to get an extra 300 trees at higher elevations.

He’ll start selling trees after Thanksgiving. Last year he sold out within the first weekend.

