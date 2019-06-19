Possible witness to Grants Pass homicide sought

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Investigators are trying to track down a possible witness to a homicide that occurred at a Grants Pass store last week.
Around noon on June 13, police responded to a reported assault in the parking lot of the Grants Pass Fred Meyer store in the 1100 block of the Grants Pass Parkway.
At the scene, first responders found a 26-year-old Andree Revey bleeding heavily. He was later pronounced dead.
Following an investigation, police said they determined Revey was likely fighting with Rolando Rivas Jr. in the backseat of a white 1993 Lincoln Town Car in the southwest corner of the parking lot. Rivas is believed to have stabbed Revey several times during the fight.
At a nearby business, officers were able to locate Rivas. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on a charge of murder in the first degree.
According to investigators, both Rivas and the victim are from Washington State.
On June 19, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety announced they’re looking for the driver of a white van who may have witnessed the homicide. A photograph provided by investigators shows the van near the Town Car when the stabbing occurred.
It’s believed the driver of the van is a male and was at the Fred Meyer along with two other individuals.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.