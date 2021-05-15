Home
Potential new fire district in Josephine Co. up for vote

Potential new fire district in Josephine Co. up for vote

Local News Top Stories ,

MERLIN, Ore. – In Josephine Co., residents will vote on whether or not they want to allow a fire district in their community.

If approved, the Josephine Independent Rural Fire Protection District would be formed. Residents would pay an extra tax of $1.74 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The new fire district would also have 5 board members to govern it.

“This is like one of several different attempts that have brought us to this point. And I can say in the 33 years I’ve been doing this it’s been on the to-do list for quite some time,” said Austin Prince, Rural Metro Fire.

People who are against the ballot measure say they don’t want the additional property tax. They say many people are getting by just fine with the work being done by the independent firefighting agencies in Josephine County.

Residents have until next Tuesday at 8 pm to drop off their ballot in an official dropbox.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »