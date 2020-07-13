Power lines spark multiple fires outside of Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, ORE — Downed power lines sparked multiple small fires along Redwood Highway early Monday morning.
Rural Metro and Oregon Department of Forestry crews arrived on scene to put them out. At least one live power line landed on the roadway.
Pacific Power was called in to turn off power. The company reported more than 5,900 customers were without power Monday morning.
Redwood Highway was also narrowed to one lane near Mountain View Place.
