Power outage forces Medford cooling shelter to relocate

MEDFORD, Ore. – A power outage affected over 5,000 people in Medford today on what is one of the hottest days of the year so far.

The power outage lasted over five hours impacting parts of west Medford.

That included local businesses, city hall and even the cooling shelter set up for this week’s extreme heat.

It was moved from the First Presbyterian Church to the old ‘inn at the commons’ on Riverside.

The shelter provides water, snacks, restrooms and a cooling area.

ACCESS, who partners with the city to put together the shelter, said it took a team effort from other partners to find the right space and quickly.

“Luckily with the partnership we have and those relationships we were able to identify a location that was still centrally located and large enough for us to operate the shelter,” said Melanie Doshier, ACCESS’s support services director.

The shelter will be open each day through Friday, July 29 from noon to 8 p.m..

The location for the shelter is expected to be moved to the Medford library on Tuesday.

A group of volunteers stayed behind at the church to tell people that the shelter had moved and ensure they were pointed in the right direction.