Power outage near Phoenix

Update 6:50 p.m. – Pacific Power reducing the number of residents impacted by the outages to 5,300 at this time.
PHOENIX, Ore. — More than 12,000 people are without power Friday evening.
According to Pacific Power, the outages are focused around Phoenix.
The company said one of the outages is the result of a vehicle crash, the other is still under investigation.
Crews have been notified and estimate that power will be restored before 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).