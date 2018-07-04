Preparations underway for Red White & Boom

CENTRAL POINT, ORE. — Final preparations are underway for Wednesday night’s big red White and Boom fireworks show in Central Point.
Gates open at 5:30 for the 17th annual tradition in Southern Oregon.
This year, there will be an expanded kids zone, and 2 LED monitor screens for people to watch all the action taking place at the expo from different angles.
The event is hosted put on by the Medford Jackson County Chamber of Commerce with the help of hundreds of volunteers.
The big fireworks show is put on by Western Fireworks.
Brad Hicks, President for the Medford Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, says this show is going to be bigger and better than ever before.
“Not to sound like Joe Dirt, but they’ll throw some crazy stuff that they haven’t haven’t unveiled before,” Hicks said.
“These fireworks are the latest and greatest and the newest thing. and they get unveiled in our show,” he said.
Admission is free.
Fireworks begin once it’s dark.