Preparing for upcoming semi-final; Raiders zone in

Ashland, Ore.– Southern Oregon University’s football team arrived home late last night, after their hard-earned victory in Kentucky.
With only a few days before they’re on another flight to Georgia, everyone is getting ready – especially the coaches. While the players were given a day off, the Raiders coaching staff is gearing up for the upcoming week.
With so little time, the coaches say they want to make sure they get every bit they can to help prepare the team.
“You don’t have time to enjoy the win very much,” said Offensive Coordinator Ken Fasnacht. “Obviously we get back and write our game plan and find out Reinhardt is our next opponent in Georgia. We try to break down film of them, get ready for next week and see if we can make this next one to get to the national championship game.”
The team will play 2nd ranked Reinhardt University next Saturday, December 2nd in the NAIA Football Championship Series.