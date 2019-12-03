Home
Prescribed burns begin in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — Starting Monday, prescribed burns will be done as weather allows through spring of 2020.  It’s all in an effort to prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

The burns will be on Frank Hill, just west of town and above Highway 99. Ashland Fire and Rescue says this is the first time the wind and weather have aligned for safe controlled burns to occur.

“Cutting it, putting it into burn piles, and burning it when the weather and the conditions are right, is the best way to get rid of that fuel ahead of a summer wildfire,” Chris Chambers, Division Chief at Ashland Fire and Rescue, said.

Smoke from the operation could be seen for miles. People close to the controlled burns may be able to smell the smoke, but it shouldn’t last long.

