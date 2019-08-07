President Trump visits mass shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (NBC) – President Trump spent Wednesday with victims’ families, survivors and first responders after mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.
As the communities continue to grieve, some say his trip is adding to their pain.
At his first stop in Dayton, the president stayed behind closed doors meeting privately with those most affected by the attack. While outside there, and in El Paso, there has been a very public reaction to his trip.
Rebecca Mark was protesting in Dayton. She said, “I want to send trump a message that we need sensible gun legislation.”
That message, in the wake of the weekend attack, was made loud and clear by protestors.
The president spent time with victims in an area hospital with local lawmakers and first responders. The lawmakers say they challenged him on the issue of gun control.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said, “Both the senator and I spoke very directly what we’ve been saying the whole time about the need for common-sense gun legislation.”
The meetings were outside the view of cameras, but a handful of supporters were not. “It’s terrible what happened here, but it has nothing to do with our president,” Jim Stevens said.
In El Paso, the president’s second stop frustrated city officials say he has everything to do with the massacre there.
Alexsandra Annello works with the City of El Paso and said, “They were killed because the rhetoric of the president and our community knows that.”
It’s a community on edge with a shouting match erupting at the memorial outside of the Walmart where 22 were gunned down.
Friends and family gather at a funeral home to say goodbye to one of eight Mexican nationals killed in the attack, making one last trip across the border. They were saying goodbye in a painful process that unfortunately dozens of families from Mexico through El Paso to Dayton are dealing with right now.