Pro-choice activists hold Women’s March in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.- Women’s March Southern Oregon was held by Oregon District 2 Indivisible’ Sunday afternoon.

“One foot in front of the other and lead with love,” rally-goers sang.

Oregon District 2 Indivisible’s mission is to promote progressive values by advocating for racial, ethnic, social, economic, environmental, and criminal justice.

ORD2 Indivisible asked the community to join them for Women’s March Southern Oregon to rally for women’s rights to abortion.

“I am terrified because this goes so much further than whether a fetus is considered a baby or not. This goes towards our rights,” Ashland High School Student Calleigh Henderson said.

“We need to be able to decide what is right for our body when the moment calls for it,” local activist Sam Schuh said.

Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court two years ago.

Speakers at the March say the judgment is more about controlling women than protecting babies.

“Thanks to the supreme court, they have now banned abortion in 21 states,” ORD2 Indivisible’s Leader Terrie Martin said.

Henderson asked:

“The ban of abortion has been unconstitutional for nearly fifty years so what has changed?”

One of the speakers, Sam Schuh, says this ruling affects her personally.

She says an abortion could mean the difference between life and death.

“I have Fibroids and one of the issues is when you have Fibroids at a younger age, you can experience infertility, or even losing your child. You might need to choose to have an abortion to save your own life,” Schuh said.

The March wasn’t met without opposition.

Pro-life protesters attempted to spread their message during the March, but their signs were blocked.

Speakers say their voices deserve to be heard.

“This is a key election and one that could very well change the course of my life forever and I can’t even vote in it,” Ashland High School Student Kate Gaylon said.

ORD2 Indivisible says in order for justice to be served, the people must vote to change the Supreme Court’s decision.

Martin says that won’t be achieved in one day at one rally.

“You can be angry, and you can post on social media, and you can like on memes and stuff like that, and you can show up here today, but unless you do something after today, we’re not going to win,” Martin said.

