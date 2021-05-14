Project Turnkey effort in Grants Pass falls through

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass transitional housing project has fallen through. The property owners backed out for personal reasons.
The Sunset Inn in Grants Pass was supposed to be bought out by the All Care Community Foundation. It was a part of Oregon’s Turnkey Project addressing affordable housing throughout the state, especially for people affected by COVID-19 and fires. The Sunset Inn would have focused on affordable family units.
“We’re gonna continue to try to find facilities and try to increase the housing dealing with the housing issues in Grants Pass,” said Doug Walker.
This was the only approved Turnkey Project for Josephine County. While the grant deadline has passed All Care Community Foundation said it hopes next year will be different.
