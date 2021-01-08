Prominent GP Boatnik contributor passes away

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Grants Pass community members say they’ve lost a special individual.
A prominent pillar in the Boatnik community passed away last week.
George Keller was an Active Club member for over 20 years.
He was involved in numerous committees that planned Boatnik.
A previous boat racer himself, Keller acted as a mentor to the younger team members. We’re told he had a passion for all things boats.
“Every time you saw him the man was just smiling from ear to ear he was just so happy and go lucky, it’s so hard to put into words what type of man he was,” says Randy Fisher, Keller’s best friend.
A celebration of life will be held on January 16th.
It’s taking place from 1-4 PM at the Fields Family Park in Murphy.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.