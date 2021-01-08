Home
Prominent GP Boatnik contributor passes away

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Grants Pass community members say they’ve lost a special individual.

A prominent pillar in the Boatnik community passed away last week.

George Keller was an Active Club member for over 20 years.

He was involved in numerous committees that planned Boatnik.

A previous boat racer himself, Keller acted as a mentor to the younger team members. We’re told he had a passion for all things boats.

“Every time you saw him the man was just smiling from ear to ear he was just so happy and go lucky, it’s so hard to put into words what type of man he was,” says Randy Fisher, Keller’s best friend.

A celebration of life will be held on January 16th.

It’s taking place from 1-4 PM at the Fields Family Park in Murphy.

 

 

