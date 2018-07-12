Prominent RV businessman charged with identity theft, forgery

Medford, Ore. — One of the owners of a prominent Rogue Valley construction company is facing criminal charges. Louis Mahar of Mahar Brothers Construction was arrested by Medford Police Friday. He’s charged with two counts of forgery and five counts of identity theft.
Mahar’s been in trouble with the law before. In 2016 he pleaded no-contest to assault. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he attacked a man at a party, resulting in serious injuries. Mahar was sentenced to 30-days in jail and probation. You can read NBC5’s previous story on Mahar’s sentencing here – https://bit.ly/2JjDcWu