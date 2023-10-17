Proposed Lake of the Woods expansions

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some proposed changes to the Lake of the Woods are under discussion, to help with visitor overflow.

Lake of the Woods has seen a lot more tourism recently, especially after the pandemic.

To accommodate, the Fremont- Winema National Forest wants to make space for parking.

It is proposing multiple new recreational vehicle sites and parking spots.

These are among other different proposals, that are currently under analysis by the national forest.

Other proposals include changes to the Lake of the Woods Resort itself, like dock renovations, the installation of park model cabins and building remodels.

The lake is well known for its year-round recreational activities, winter kite festivals and more.

For more information on these proposals, you can visit their website.

