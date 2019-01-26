Protecting your mail during tax season

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — As those tax returns start to come in, local law enforcement is urging you to keep an eye on your mail.
Police say people who don’t have locking mailboxes can be a target for thieves and should take extra precautions.
“Make sure that you don’t leave mail in there overnight, try and get the mail right away as soon as you get home from work or during the day,” said Medford Police Lieutenant Mike Budreau. “We find that many mailbox thieves work at night and they use the darkness to help them commit their crime.”