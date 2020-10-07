Protest over mandatory flu vaccine for Siskiyou Co. healthcare workers

YREKA, Calif. — Several Siskiyou County community members are protesting a mandatory flu vaccine for all healthcare workers.
Event organizers called Tuesday morning’s protest outside the Siskiyou County Courthouse “Immunity from Tyranny” advocating for healthcare workers to choose whether or not they get an influenza vaccine.
In early September, Siskiyou County Public Health made the announcement that healthcare workers are required to get the vaccine for this flu season.
The department says the overlap in symptoms of Covid-19 and the flu along with a lack of effective treatment for coronavirus, requires additional public health intervention.
However, some healthcare workers who were protesting on Tuesday disagreed.
“We are about choice, we are not anti-vaccine. We are about making a choice. And if there’s a mandate for something, that takes away my informed consent and I believe that’s a basic human right,” said Lori Williamson-Dixon, a healthcare worker.
Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors member Lisa L. Nixon declined to give her opinion on the matter, but says she heard the mandate could potentially change on Wednesday.
NBC5 News reached out to Siskiyou County Public Health, but are still waiting to hear back.
