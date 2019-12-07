Home
Providence Festival of Trees opens to the public

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Providence Festival of Trees is open to the public at the Medford Armory this weekend.  There are more than 60 decorated trees on display from Harry Potter to rubber duckies.

Tickets are five dollars and children two and under are free.  All the money raised benefits the medical programs and services that Providence provides in the valley.

“We come here every year and we wear something different every year,” Linda Polhamus, Eagle Point resident, said.

The event lasts through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday is complimentary to members of the military. Sunday is free for those under the age of 10.

