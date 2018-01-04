Providence Health & Services opening new outpatient clinic

Medford, Ore. — Providence Health and Services showed of its new medical building today.
Providence Stewart Meadows is preparing to open on the corner of Highway 99 and Stewart Avenue.
It will house several providence medical group clinics as well as sports medicine and diagnostic imaging services.
Providence is hoping the new offices make it easier for people on the south end of town to access medical services.
“We really want to provide care for the valley and we think we’ve got a state-of-the-art central location to do that, and we want the health of this valley to be uppermost in mind,” Dr. Karen Kronman said.
The providence building is just the first to go up in what will be a mixed-use development.
That development will include housing and retail space.