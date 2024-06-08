Providence Medford Medical Center reacts to ONA strike date

MEDFORD, Ore.- Providence Medford Medical Center is reacting Friday after the Oregon Nurses Association announced a strike date of June 18, at six Providence hospitals, if a deal is not reached.

The ONA is demanding that Providence executives increase their focus on recruiting, retaining, and respecting frontline nurses. Despite four days of mediation between the union and the hospital, an agreement was not reached, leading to nurses issuing a 10-day notice for a three day strike.

Providence Medford Medical Center is the only hospital in Southern Oregon impacted.

Nurses are demanding Providence give them a fair contract that is in compliance with Oregon’s Safe Staffing Law and prioritizes affordable, quality healthcare.

Chris Pizzi, Chief Executive of the Southern Oregon Service Area, which includes Providence Medford Medical Center, says the hospital is not going to return to the bargaining table until after the strike.

“We have replacement nurses from a highly regarded agency that will be staffing the facility,” Pizzi said. “We need to pivot our focus on the community and getting these nurses on-boarded so that they can care for our patients.”

The ONA says its notice informed management that more than 3,000 nurses at the six facilities intend to begin their strike on June 18 at 6 a.m. Pizzi says regardless of the strike, there will not be any disruptions to patient care.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.