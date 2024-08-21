Providence offering free sports nutrition lecture at Crater High School

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- Providence is helping local students and their parents prepare for the fall sports season by offering a free sports nutrition lecture.

From 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, families can head to the Crater Student Center at Crater High School to listen to a talk led by a nutrition specialist.

Student athletes will learn how using the proper foods, nutrients, hydration protocols, and supplements support all areas of athletic performance.

Providence says this free event is a great opportunity to help student athletes succeed in their sport.

