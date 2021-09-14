Public Health asking vaccine hesitant people to consider the community around them

JACKSON CO., Ore.- When it comes to vaccine hesitancy, Jackson County and the state are working to dispel misinformation and make the vaccine accessible to all groups.
Jackson County Public Health started answering some common questions and misconceptions about the vaccine on social media. This includes questions like “Does it contain microchips” or explaining how a mRNA vaccine actually works.
As the county tackles barriers like misinformation and accessibility, some people are still declining the vaccine, believing they are low risk and will be okay even if they get Covid-19.
But public health says if you live in a community, your decision will have consequences.
“If you make that decision, it will effect others. You may be low risk, but the people you have contact may not be,” said Dr. Jim Shames with Jackson County Public Health. Dr. Shames says getting vaccinated and staying masked up around others will limit spread, and protect others in your life.
Jackson County still needs just over 32,000 people to get fully vaccinated to reach an 80% vaccinated population; that’s the largest amount remaining for a county to reach that goal in the entire state.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.