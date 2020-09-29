Public Health officials worry of increase in COVID cases after Almeda Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health officials say they’re greatly concerned about seeing an uptick in COVID cases after the Almeda Fire, but they haven’t seen anything yet.
Many evacuees have been forced to stay in tight quarters whether at the expo, in hotels or with family.
Jackson County Public Health officer, Dr. Jim Shames, says he believes the number of cases will increase soon because of the fires.
He says evacuees and people offering shelter should still be social distancing to the best of their abilities.
“Wear the mask certainly indoors around people who are not in your immediate family, wash your hands frequently, try and keep distance – we can do those things, it’s just harder when it’s not in your own home,” said Dr. Shames.
Dr. Shames is encouraging people to keep getting tested, if they show symptoms of coronavirus.
