Public space proposed for potential White City school

White City, Ore — If a school bond passes in November, White City may be home to a new elementary school, and with it a new community area for the public.
Jackson County Commissioners approved a letter of intent, dedicating county land along Avenue C in White City to a public space, which can serve as a park open to the community.
“We entered into an agreement, a letter of understanding with Eagle Point School District, if their bond passes, they will build a park as part of their school,” said County Commissioner Rick Dyer.
The public space was originally planned for a courthouse or city hall if White City ever incorporated.
