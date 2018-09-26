Home
Public space proposed for potential White City school

Public space proposed for potential White City school

Local News Top Stories

White City, Ore — If a school bond passes in November, White City may be home to a new elementary school, and with it a new community area for the public.

Jackson County Commissioners approved a letter of intent, dedicating county land along Avenue C in White City to a public space, which can serve as a park open to the community.

“We entered into an agreement, a letter of understanding with Eagle Point School District, if their bond passes, they will build a park as part of their school,” said County Commissioner Rick Dyer.

The public space was originally planned for a courthouse or city hall if White City ever incorporated.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 Meteorologist.

Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »