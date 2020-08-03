Purple Heart medal stolen from Central Point’s Don Jones Memorial Park

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Purple Heart medal from the Don Jones Memorial Park has been stolen, according to the Central Point Police Department.
The medal was taken from a plaque, honoring veterans wounded in America’s wars.
Police ask if you have any information on who may have taken the statue or where the medal is, contact the Central Point Police Department.
