Race cars take over Medford’s Main Street

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon Speedway was showing off some of its fastest cars in downtown Medford on April 16th. Cars of different shapes and sizes littered Main Street as racing fans got to get up close with some of their favorite cars and drivers.
The winners of the car show were Ray Kniffen for best of show, Mark Wauge for best appearance, and Charlie Thompson for best construction.
“It’s just great to see the support. It takes a lot of effort for the guys to load up and come out here to show their stuff so we are grateful that they did it for us and for the fan and the streets, there’s people all over the place,” said Jon Debenedetti, a member of Southern Oregon Speedway’s Promotion Team.
The car show is in celebration of the beginning of the Southern Oregon Speedway racing season. Organizers say if the weather stays clear they will begin racing on April 30th.