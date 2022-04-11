Railroad Park season begins 2022 season

The free event hosted historic full-sized rail equipment, model trains, and free rides that cover over a mile. There were trains themed around Thomas the Tank Engine and even Harry Potter for the kids to enjoy. There was also models that showed what the railroad system used to look like in southern Oregon.

“It’s really exciting, you get to see the layout over there with the big one. You have the little kids jumping up and down with Tomas, and then Hogwarts the little kids can run it, it’s really cool,” said Sean Spilde, a volunteer at the park.

Kids of all ages loved the train sets and train rides. The kids weren’t the only ones having a great time the organizers were also happy to show what they have been working on during the off-season.

“We enjoy trains, model trains, we try to run this as much as a real railroad and make it enjoyable for everybody. So come on down enjoy it see what we do, and we have information on what we do and how we do it,” said David Spakousky, the Superintendent Of Operations.

Organizers say that the park is run by four non-profit clubs that each have their own corner of the park. They say the park is run entirely by volunteers and maintains its equipment with the help of donations. The park is open from 11 am to 3 pm on the second and fourth Sundays of each month from April to October.