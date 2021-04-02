RCC breaks ground on $8.5m Redwood Campus Science Center

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —RCC broke ground today, on its new Redwood Campus Science Center. The $8.5 million project has been in the works since 2018.
The 17,000 square foot facility, will have 2 classrooms, 3 biology labs, and 1 chemistry lab. The project was made possible thanks to taxpayer support, and a matching grant from the state.
“This will have state-of-the-art lab facilities that really will enable our students to be competitive,” said Kevin Talbert, RCC Board Member.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by June 2022. It will be ready for classes that fall.
