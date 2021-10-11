Home
RCC establishes a President Search Advisory Committee

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Community College has established a search committee for their next school president.

The 20-member ‘President Search Advisory Committee’ will assist the board and a consulting search firm in screening potential candidates.

RCC’s 7th president will take over following current president Kathy Kemper-Pelle’s retirement at the end of next summer.

The board has also established several listening sessions and an online survey for community members to provide feedback on who they’d like the next president to be.

Links for the listening sessions can be found at roguecc.edu/presidentialsearch.

