RCC Men’s Soccer Team clinches division title

SALEM, Ore. — The RCC Ospreys Men’s Soccer team recently won its division.
Rogue Community College Athletic Director, Darren Van Lehn, says the team won first place in the NWAC South Region with a 4 – 2 record.
It’s the first time it’s happened in the program’s 6-year history.
The team clinched the division with a victory in Salem against Chemeketa Community College.
The ospreys will return to the field again in August.
