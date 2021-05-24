Home
RCC Men’s Soccer Team clinches division title

SALEM, Ore. — The RCC Ospreys Men’s Soccer team recently won its division.

Rogue Community College Athletic Director, Darren Van Lehn, says the team won first place in the NWAC South Region with a 4 – 2 record.

It’s the first time it’s happened in the program’s 6-year history.

The team clinched the division with a victory in Salem against Chemeketa Community College.

The ospreys will return to the field again in August.

