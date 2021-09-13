Home
RCC not requiring vaccines for return to campus

MEDFORD, Ore.- As Rogue Community College prepares for a return to campus, it says it won’t require vaccines.

President of RCC Cathy Kemper-Pelle says with no state mandate, it will not require students and faculty to get vaccinated.  The only exception is health care program participants.

She says the lack of a college vaccine requirement is because RCC largely serve very underserved populations.

“Those are the populations that are often very fearful of vaccines and also populations that have transportation issues and difficulty getting to vaccines,” she explained.

She says they are working to get vaccine information and education to all of their students. They are also taking over mitigation steps, like enforcing the state’s mask mandate, doing self-check ins with symptoms, and rigorous cleaning.

Kemper-Pelle also says part of their federal Covid-19 relief funds goes towards their “Cash for College” program, which she encourages students to check out online.

