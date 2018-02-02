RCC Nursing Program could move to White City campus

Grants Pass, Ore. — Discussions are underway to move Rogue Community College’s nursing program from Grants Pass to White City.
Several forums are scheduled to discuss the matter with the community and prospective students.
If the move were to happen, it would put the nursing program in the same location as the other health care programs in White City.
However, before making the big decision, the school wants to hear from the community.
“It is considered the most trusted profession in this nation,” nursing department chair Linda Wagner said.
Linda Wagner is the chair of the nursing department at the Redwood Campus of Rogue Community College in Grants Pass.
Altogether, she’s been involved in the nursing program for 28 years.
“Often times we’ll have individuals who’ve had some experience with family members who perhaps spend quite a bit of time in the hospital, and some nurse has made a huge impression on them, and that’s why they want to go into nursing,” Wagner said.
Wagner says it’s a profession that’s very valued in the nation, the state of Oregon, and in the Rogue Valley.
That’s why RCC is always looking for ways to improve the student experience.
“Rogue Community College is considering moving its nursing program from the Redwood Campus in Grants Pass, to the Table Rock Campus in White City,” Grant Walker with Rogue Community College said.
According to Grant Walker with RCC, the move would put the nursing program in the same location as the other health care programs the school has to offer.
“We have identified with tours of some other colleges in the state, that the best practice for health occupations programs which include nursing and all other health sciences is to co-locate all those programs within the same building,” Walker said.
RCC is also building an all-new 16 million dollar health occupations building in White City, paid for by bond funds approved by voters in 2016.
Groundbreaking for that building is planned for sometime in 2019.
But whether the move happens or not depends on students, staff and the community.
“The only decision we will make is the one that’s in the best interest of our students,” Walker said.
The college will be holding several upcoming forums to hear from the community.
But no matter what happen, Wagner is confident the nursing program at RCC will continue to be a good one for its students.
“It’s a fantastic caring profession and it happens to be one that provides a very good living wage for the individuals who become registered nurses,” Wagner said.
The first forum is scheduled for next Wednesday, February 7th from 3:30 to 5 at the RCC Redwood Campus (Rogue Auditorium).
The second is scheduled for Thursday, February 15th from 3:30 to 5 at the RCC Table Rock Campus (Room 184).