RCC responds to coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Community College is finishing up the term as scheduled, but faculty are encouraged to hold remote tests. When in-person finals are necessary, classes are practicing social distancing.
After a two-week spring break, at this time, classes are expected to start back up April 6, with online classes for the first two weeks. In-person classes are scheduled to start April 20.
RCC spokesman Grant Walker says with the fluid nature of this pandemic, the college will adjust as needed.
