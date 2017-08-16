Reach, Inc. expanding, Craft3 coming to Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – ‘Reach, Incorporated’ in Klamath Falls has announced plans for a $7,000,000 expansion – And one of the biggest lenders for the project is planning to open a regional office in Klamath Falls.
Executive Director Ron Moe notes that Reach began as the ‘Klamath Work Activity Center’ back in 1968. “Reach is a non-profit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as people with other significant barriers to employment.”
Workers build pallets and runners for local lumber mills.
Moe says the non-profit will soon be undergoing a major expansion, and one of the major lenders, Craft3, will be setting up shop locally. “The real announcement is that Craft3 lending, they are going to open an office here in Klamath Falls, hopefully this fall.”
Reach hopes to open their new office in early 2018.
Moe notes the expansion will extend beyond the construction: “And expand our services to people with disabilities.”
Reach currently has a staff of about 60, with about 100 participants in their millwork programs.
The expansion will allow Reach to double that number within five years.
The Craft3 office in Klamath Falls will serve Klamath, Jackson, Josephine, Lake, Douglas, Curry, and Coos Counties.