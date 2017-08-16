Home
Reach, Inc. expanding, Craft3 coming to Klamath Falls

Reach, Inc. expanding, Craft3 coming to Klamath Falls

Local Top Stories , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – ‘Reach, Incorporated’ in Klamath Falls has announced plans for a $7,000,000 expansion – And one of the biggest lenders for the project is planning to open a regional office in Klamath Falls.

Executive Director Ron Moe notes that Reach began as the ‘Klamath Work Activity Center’ back in 1968.  “Reach is a non-profit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as people with other significant barriers to employment.”

Workers build pallets and runners for local lumber mills.

Moe says the non-profit will soon be undergoing a major expansion, and one of the major lenders, Craft3, will be setting up shop locally.  “The real announcement is that Craft3 lending, they are going to open an office here in Klamath Falls, hopefully this fall.”

Reach hopes to open their new office in early 2018.

Moe notes the expansion will extend beyond the construction:  “And expand our services to people with disabilities.”

Reach currently has a staff of about 60, with about 100 participants in their millwork programs.

The expansion will allow Reach to double that number within five years.

The Craft3 office in Klamath Falls will serve Klamath, Jackson, Josephine, Lake, Douglas, Curry, and Coos Counties.

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics