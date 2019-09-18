Ready to get Down? GP Downs starts Sunday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Are you ready to get down? There are only five days until a new season of horse racing kicks off in southern Oregon.
The first-ever fall season starts at the Grants Pass Downs on Sunday.
TMB Racing in Grants Pass is owned by Dutch Bros. co-founder Travis Boersma. After the closure of Portland Meadows, the company was approved to purchase the state license. Horse racers say they’re excited about the start.
“Most of our horses were pretty fit,” said horse trainer Bill Hoff, “so its a matter of just doing a couple works and keeping ’em sharp so they’re ready to go when the bell rings,” he said. “We’re gonna have good announcers, we have some new people and stuff like that. I think it’s an exciting time for Grants Pass. I hope they accept it and come out and support it.”
Tuesday the GP Downs announced that Michael Wrona will serve as track announcer for Sunday’s inaugural meet. Races will be Sundays and Mondays, tickets are $4.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).