Ready to get Down? GP Downs starts Sunday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Are you ready to get down? There are only five days until a new season of horse racing kicks off in southern Oregon.

The first-ever fall season starts at the Grants Pass Downs on Sunday.

TMB Racing in Grants Pass is owned by Dutch Bros. co-founder Travis Boersma. After the closure of Portland Meadows, the company was approved to purchase the state license. Horse racers say they’re excited about the start.

“Most of our horses were pretty fit,” said horse trainer Bill Hoff, “so its a matter of just doing a couple works and keeping ’em sharp so they’re ready to go when the bell rings,” he said. “We’re gonna have good announcers, we have some new people and stuff like that. I think it’s an exciting time for Grants Pass. I hope they accept it and come out and support it.”

Tuesday the GP Downs announced that Michael Wrona will serve as track announcer for Sunday’s inaugural meet.  Races will be Sundays and Mondays, tickets are $4.

