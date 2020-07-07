After a rough spring, the real estate market in Jackson and Josephine counties is bouncing back.
According to the ‘rogue valley association of realtors’, pending sales and median home prices are up from last year.
There are also less homes on the market, but since the economy reopened to phase 2, realtors say people are being aggressive in the market.
“People are wandering out of their homes with a little more confidence… Some of those people who are in the market to buy a home, they feel less inclined to wait,” says Kurt Heater of John L. Scott Real Estate in Grants Pass.
The RVAR says both counties are seeing at least 5% higher prices on home sales compared to this time last year.
Real estate in Rogue Valley climbs back to normal
