Realtors donate enough clothes for 150 CASA kids

Medford, Ore — Children going through the court system in Jackson County are often left with little more than the clothes on their backs.
So local realtors dedicated half of the work day to helping them out.
Employees at Windermere realty in Medford have been collecting clothes, toys and other items for CASA – or ‘Court Appointed Special Advocates’ of Jackson County.
Today, the realty group dropped the donated items off at the casa location in medford.
The donations are enough to help 150 kids going through the court and foster care system.
“They have nothing and CASA reaches out, they’re advocates for these kids, take care of them and get them through foster care and get them eventually back with their parents,” said John Zupan with Windermere Real Estate.
CASA volunteers say because most of their donations come during the holidays, they’re always in need of warm-weather clothes for the kids they help.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.