Rebuilding Talent with the Gateway Project

TALENT, Ore. – Talent City Council held a Virtual Town Hall Wednesday talking about rebuilding efforts after the Almeda Fire.

At the Virtual Town Hall councilors proposed an outline of a new community within talent where displaced people can live. It’s called the gateway project.

It includes over 2 possible apartment complexes, nearly 60 RV plots, and townhouses.

“It’s going to be really important for everybody to know and focus on the idea that it’s a herculean effort on the parts of many jurisdictions. To try and get all of our folks back home,” said Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood.

People’s Bank helped kick start the program.

State Rep. Pam Marsh said she is advocating for the area to get more funding. She said if you were affected by the fires in September you can share your story with legislators at the Public Wildfire Recovery Hearings on February 15 and 17.

Click HERE for more information.

