Rebuilding Talent with the Gateway Project

TALENT, Ore. – Talent City Council held a Virtual Town Hall Wednesday talking about rebuilding efforts after the Almeda Fire.
At the Virtual Town Hall councilors proposed an outline of a new community within talent where displaced people can live. It’s called the gateway project.
It includes over 2 possible apartment complexes, nearly 60 RV plots, and townhouses.
“It’s going to be really important for everybody to know and focus on the idea that it’s a herculean effort on the parts of many jurisdictions. To try and get all of our folks back home,” said Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood.
People’s Bank helped kick start the program.
State Rep. Pam Marsh said she is advocating for the area to get more funding. She said if you were affected by the fires in September you can share your story with legislators at the Public Wildfire Recovery Hearings on February 15 and 17.
Click HERE for more information.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]