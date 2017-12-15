Recent burglaries in Eagle Point

Eagle Point, Ore. — Burglaries have hit a few businesses in Eagle Point recently.
Last Friday morning, owner Colleen Roberts of Sensational Sweets says her sister found the front door of the business shattered when she went into work at two in the morning.
“None of our equipment was damaged and nothing was vandalized, but the person or people – whoever broke in – knew where our change bag was and took that,” Roberts said.
Roberts says she’s afraid the rash of burglaries has become a pattern in the Rogue Valley.
But she says it won’t discourage Sensational Sweets.
The shattered door has been replaced, and the owners plan to get an alarm system for the future.