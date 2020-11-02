Home
Recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Jackson County a combination of factors

MEDFORD, Ore. — There were just 12 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday and 36 on Sunday.

This is after we saw the highest daily case numbers since the pandemic began, with 54 and 69 Thursday and Friday last week.

Jackson County Public Health Officer doctor, Jim Shames, said the reason for the spike could be a combination of large gatherings and people not fully protecting or distancing themselves, like at church services and smaller gatherings like house parties.

“A mask will absolutely work and be effective, Shames said. “Some people think that they’re getting a mixed message or the proof isn’t in yet or somehow the science isn’t real. It is absolutely real and we have study after study after study to prove it and it’s really a simple thing,” he added.

Shames said it will take up to one week to see the effects of how responsible everyone was during Halloween activities and how much COVID spread this weekend.

