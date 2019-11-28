Record attendance for this year’s Turkey Trot

Central Point, Ore — A turkey day tradition kicked off this morning with another running of the turkey trot in central point.
The annual run features a 2 mile, 5k, and 8 mile run for all ages and skill levels.
This year organizers say they had their biggest turnout ever with more families running together than ever before.
Proceeds from the run go to benefit the Southern Oregon Runners “Shoes for Student Athletes” program which provides shoes for junior high and high school athletes who can’t afford running shoes.
This year they hope to double the number of shoes donated.
