Recovery Fest continues with raffles and softball games at U.S. Cellular Field

ROC organizers say this year’s festival is the largest and most successful they’ve had. The festival at U.S. Cellular Park had lots of raffle prizes and even a silent auction on a car.
All funds raised go towards helping local addicts beat their addictions.
“We use the community resources such as therapy, which we can refer them to. If they need help with clothes, getting a job, we’ll help them with interviews, with a resume,” said ROC’s Paul Aragon.
Organizers were unable to host the event last year due to wildfire smoke and COVID-19 — this year, they estimate they’ll collect nearly $20,000 towards helping addicts recover.
The event wraps up tomorrow with ‘Church at the Ballpark’ beginning at 10 a.m.
