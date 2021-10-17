Home
Recovery Fest continues with raffles and softball games at U.S. Cellular Field

Recovery Fest continues with raffles and softball games at U.S. Cellular Field

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Day 2 of the Recovery Festival featured 8 different softball teams going up to bat, as well as lots of carnival booths for families.

ROC organizers say this year’s festival is the largest and most successful they’ve had. The festival at U.S. Cellular Park had lots of raffle prizes and even a silent auction on a car.

All funds raised go towards helping local addicts beat their addictions.

“We use the community resources such as therapy, which we can refer them to. If they need help with clothes, getting a job, we’ll help them with interviews, with a resume,” said ROC’s Paul Aragon.

Organizers were unable to host the event last year due to wildfire smoke and COVID-19 — this year, they estimate they’ll collect nearly $20,000 towards helping addicts recover.

The event wraps up tomorrow with ‘Church at the Ballpark’ beginning at 10 a.m.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »