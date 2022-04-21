Recovery group planning ‘Take Action or Resign’ rally to end statewide addiction crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. —A rally is being held this weekend in Portland, to help bring an end to Oregon’s addiction crisis.

Oregon Recovers is launching what’s called a Take Action or Resign campaign across the state.

It’s a non-profit made up of people in recovery, who come together to advocate for state help in treating Oregon’s addiction crisis.

Oregon Recovers says the state currently has the 2nd highest addiction rate in the country and ranks dead last in access to treatment.

The campaign kicks off with a rally in portland this Saturday at 10 am, in front of the Oregon Health Authority building on Oregon Avenue.

“The fact is, it’s about addiction and the system to respond to addiction, reducing addiction rate, increasing recovery rates, and supporting people in recovery,” said Mike Marshall, Executive Director of Oregon Recovers.

Marshall says the group is planning on having rallies in Salem, Eugene, and Medford in the future.

For more information visit oregonrecovers.org