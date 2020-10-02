Red Cross moving Expo evacuees into hotels

JACKSON CO., Or.- The Red Cross is working to transition people out of the Jackson County Expo Center into safer sheltering options.
Evacuees from the Almeda and South Obenchain fires gathered at the Expo for shelter and resources when the fires started over three weeks ago.
Red Cross is helping people move into socially distanced shelters in order to curb any spread of Covid-19.
A Red Cross spokesperson told us that they are prioritizing moving people into hotel rooms because it’s is the safest option for evacuees.
According to Red Cross most of the people at the Expo have already done so, including those staying in R.V.’s on the campgrounds.
Red Cross says only six people still remain in congregate shelters at the Expo.
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.