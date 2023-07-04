‘Red Flag’ warning in effect for parts of SW Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Jackson, Josephine, and eastern Curry counties.

The elevated fire weather risk was issued due to low humidity and higher winds in valleys west of the Cascades. This includes Medford, Jacksonville, Ashland, Shady Cove, Grants Pass, Selma, Williams and Galice. The NWS says north winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour will be present along with gusts of 15 to 25 miles per hour.

The Red Flag warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The NWS said to “gather your fire evacuation kit now.”

Due to the warning, the City of Medford has temporarily closed Prescott Park.

Jackson County Expo leadership said the Red Flag warning may impact plans for aerial fireworks at this year’s Boomfest. Though a fire marshal will be present, organizers will be watching the weather closely. The Expo will be updating its Facebook page, so check there for updates on the planned fireworks show. It’s scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m., but the situation is fluid.

For more information, visit http://www.weather.gov/medford.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.