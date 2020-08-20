Home
Relay for Life event goes virtual in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Relay for Life of Southern Oregon is going virtual this year.

The relay is an annual event that raises money for the fight against cancer. The Luminary Ceremony will be streamed on Facebook this Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. The ceremonial lights in paper bags represent everyone touched by cancer.

Participants are asked to light their own luminary bags in their backyard and send in photos before 9:45 Saturday night.

