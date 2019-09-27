Home
Remember the bombing of Oregon during World War II

Cave Junction, Oregon – It’s a little known fact, but Oregon was part of the battlefield of World War II.

Today, veterans looked back to one incident where we were attacked by the Japanese empire.

Submarine veterans from the Rogue-Umpqua Base hosted an event looking back at the bombing of Cave Junction and Brookings September 1942.

77 years ago a Japanese fighter pilot bombed forests in Southern Oregon, attempting to start a devastating wildfire and disrupt American forces here at home.

“Luckily it had rained a lot that September so the fire didn’t take off, they had used incendiary bombs,” said Ken Earls.

“Any other attacks were either usually water based or submarine based, but this was the only one where bombs were dropped from an airplane onto Continental U.S soil,” said Katlyn Temple.

The pilot of that bomber later apologized to the people of Brookingss, visiting the city multiple times in his life.

The submarine that launched the plane was later captured by U.S. Forces.

