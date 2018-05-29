Remembering three young lives

Eagle Point, Ore. — Hundreds came together at Eagle Point High School Tuesday evening to remember three young women’s lives cut tragically short.
Out of respect for friends and family, NBC5 News was asked not to interview anyone at the memorial.
But after going out into the community, it’s easy to see that everyone in Eagle Point was impacted by this tragedy.
“I can’t even imagine what… what those parents are going through,” Eagle Point resident James Arroyo said.
Tuesday night, friends and family came together to remember Luciana Tellez, Giselle Montaño, and Esmeralda Nava.
The three Eagle Point High School Seniors tragically died two weeks ago after getting hit by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-5.
“We were all in shock. When we heard about it, we just couldn’t believe it,” Arroyo said.
Out of respect for those attending, the memorial remained private so everyone could mourn in peace.
But it’s no secret that the entire community was affected by the tragedy.
“Being a small community, everybody knew somebody that knew the girls,” Arroyo said.
James Arroyo doesn’t know the family personally, but he’s friends with people who grew up with the girls, and says everyone in the town has been hit hard.
“They had plans for college, had received scholarships, and they were ready to take on the world is what it sounded like,” Arroyo said.
Arroyo says he’s holding his daughters of the same age a little tighter tonight… appreciating the time he’s had with them.
He says Eagle Point has had its share of tough times this school year, but the one positive is how everyone has supported each other.
“People who never really maybe associated with each other before or had any other relationship are starting to develop relationships. And I think that’s a good thing… Especially for the kids,” Arroyo said.
Filled with prayer and music, the memorial was presented in both Spanish and English.
We are told the families of the three young ladies have been following Mexican tradition by constantly watching over the bodies until they are brought to their final resting place.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.
Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.